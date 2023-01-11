Apple may add touch screens to Mac computers - Bloomberg News

Adds details from report

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O is actively working on adding touch screens to its Mac computers, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the project.

The first touch-screen Mac could be launched as soon as 2025 as part of an update to Apple's MacBook Pro, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Devika Syamnath)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.