(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) web mapping service Apple Maps now shows COVID-19 testing sites for all 50 states in the U.S. as well as Puerto Rico.

According to 9to5mac.com, Apple Maps users can search for COVID-19 testing locations or view them on the map directly.

The update provides testing locations including hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, general practitioners, pharmacies and more, as well as dedicated COVID-19 testing sites, where tests are available.

Apple Maps will be able to show information like the place name, the associated healthcare provider, contact phone number and website. It will also provided information about the type of testing location-- laboratory, hospital, etcetera, and the nature of the site, like drive-through, parking lot, or building.

Apple had last week launched a web portal to allow hospitals and healthcare providers submit their information to be shown on Apple Maps.

Google had started listing COVID-19 test centers in search results starting April 17th.

