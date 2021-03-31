Apple Manufacturing Partners Transitioning To Renewable Energy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) said over 110 of its manufacturing partners around the world are moving to 100 percent renewable energy for their Apple production. The company is also investing directly in renewable energy projects to cover a portion of upstream emissions, as well as a major energy storage project in California to pilot new solutions for renewable infrastructure.

In July, 2020, the company unveiled plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

"We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who've joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the US, India, and France," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

