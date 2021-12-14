US Markets
AAPL

Apple makes masks mandatory at U.S. retail stores as COVID-19 cases rise

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Apple Inc will require all customers and employees to wear masks at its U.S. retail stores, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

Adds details from statement, background

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O will require all customers and employees to wear masks at its U.S. retail stores, the iPhone maker said on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

Last month, Apple had scrapped its mask mandate for customers at more than 100 of the company's about 270 stores across the United States, according to Bloomberg News, as coronavirus cases declined.

"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," the company said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise again, with the spread of the Omicron variant causing more worry for several major companies, prompting them to tighten their protocols.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters, while investment bank Jefferies Financial Group JEF.N has enforced remote working due to a spate of COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Ramakrishnan M.)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL JPM JEF

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular