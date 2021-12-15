Apple Makes Mask Mandatory For Customers, Employees At All U.S. Stores

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has reinstated its mask mandates in stores across the U.S. as Covid-19 cases surge and Omicron variant threat looms.

The iPhone maker said Tuesday that the new mask mandate would apply to all customers and employees.

"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the well-being of customers and employees," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement, according to CNBC. "Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores."

In November, Apple had relaxed its mask mandates and had made mask optional in almost half of its domestic stores, unless there were any State mandates.

Meanwhile, some US states including California and New York have temporarily reinstated mask mandates indoors recently, with New York allowing an exemption for businesses that require proof of vaccination.

