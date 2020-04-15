Markets

Apple Makes a Smart Play

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Apple Makes a Smart Play

(San Francisco)

Apple just debuted a new phone model and they appear to have made a very wise decision. The company unveiled its new version of the iPhone SE, its lowest end model of the iPhone, for just $399, the same price as the original SE model in 2016. However, this phone is significantly beefed up, and Apple says its Bionic Chip is the “fastest chip in a smartphone”. The pricing, of course, comes at a time of major economic hardship for most Americans.

FINSUM: This is a wise play both from a revenue generation standpoint and a branding standpoint. It would be hard for most of the US to justify a $1,000+ upgrade right now.

  • Apple
  • tech
  • stocks
  • iphone

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular