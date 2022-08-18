Apple Likely To Launch IPhone 14 On Sept. 7

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. is planning to hold a launch event on September 7 to unveil its latest iPhone 14 line, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The tech major is also expected to roll out its latest version of three Apple Watch models including Series 8. The new products, which also include multiple new versions of Macs, and low and high-end iPads, are likely to reach stores later in September.

As per the report, there would be few changes for standard iPhone 14 models, but the new iPhone 14 Pro line would get updated camera technology and a speedier chip, among others.

In the event, the company will release a total of four iPhone 14 models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is believed that a 5.4-inch iPhone mini version is not in the list, as the previous smaller iPhone 12 and 13 mini devices were not sold as expected.

Further, the three Apple Watch models to be unveiled include the new Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, as well as an all-new Pro version of the Apple Watch with a larger body and updated design.

Plans for a new low-cost iPad, updated iPad Pro models, a Mac Pro with Apple silicon chips and more are also live, the report noted.

Despite ongoing global supply-chain problems and rising inflation, Apple in its latest third quarter reported $40.67 billion in net sales from iPhone, 3 percent higher than $39.57 billion a year ago. It is nearly half of its total third-quarter net sales of $82.96 billion. In iPhone, the company set June quarter records in both developed and emerging markets.

Meanwhile, net sales from Mac, iPad, as well as Wearables, Home, and Accessories all were down. Mac and iPad were so gated by supply that the company didn't have enough products to test the demand, while Wearables, Home, and Accessories were impacted by a macroeconomic environment.

CEO Tim Cook, during theearnings call stated that at the 15th anniversary of the iPhone, customers continue to find that iPhone remains the gold standard for smartphones with its advanced performance, capability, and ease of use. He sees double-digit growth in customers new to iPhone.

The latest survey of U.S. consumers from 451 Research indicates iPhone customer satisfaction of 98 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.