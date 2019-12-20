Apple Likely to Add James Bond & College Sports to Apple TV+

Apple AAPL has been mulling to add James Bond movie and live sports to strengthen the content portfolio of its Apple TV+ streaming service.



Per a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, executives of the iPhone-maker have met representatives of MGM Holdings and Pac-12 Conference, this year.



While MGM Holdings is the co-owner of the James Bond movie franchise, Pac-12 Conference is a leader in college sports and comprises 12 of the most prestigious universities in the world.



However, Apple’s discussions with both parties are in the preliminary stage.



Apple TV+ Focuses on Original Productions



Notably, Apple TV+ was launched on Nov 1 with a number of original productions, including The Morning Show, See, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter and documentary film The Elephant Queen.



Other significant offerings included Oprah’s Book Club, featuring Oprah Winfrey. New originals that were subsequently launched were Servant (Nov 28) and Truth Be Told (Dec 6).



Further, Hala starring Geraldine Viswanathan started streaming on Apple TV+ following a limited theatrical release on Nov 22.



However, Apple delayed the release of its much-anticipated movie, The Banker, following a controversy, per Variety.



Meanwhile, Apple released the trailer for its upcoming comedy anthology series Little America, set to premiere on Jan 17, 2020. Another new comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, co-created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, is set to release on Feb 7.



Other shows set to be released in 2020 on Apple TV+ includes Visible: Out on Television and Little Voice.



MGM’s Solid Portfolio to Aid Apple TV+



Although Apple has an enviable content of shows and series, lack of a blockbuster movie franchise is a headwind for the company due to significant competition in the streaming space, which is currently dominated by Netflix NFLX. Disney’s DIS entry with Disney+ and Comcast’s CMCSA upcoming Peacock service are expected to intensify competition further.



Hence, a deal with MGM will rapidly expand Apple TV+’s movie content. Apart from the James Bond franchise, the privately-held MGM has several well-known movies like Hobbit, RoboCop, The Silence of the Lambs, The Magnificent Seven and Four Weddings and a Funeral in its portfolio.



Similarly, a deal with Pac 12 and its cable network will help Apple enter the college sports live streaming, a space currently dominated by major television networks — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — as well as cable television providers like ESPN, FS1, Fox’s cable sports channel, NBC Sports and CBS Sports cable channels.



