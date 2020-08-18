Apple Launches Two New Music Radio Stations; Rebrands Beats 1 Station

(RTTNews) - Apple said Tuesday that it will launch two additional radio stations and rebrand the popular Beats 1 station into Apple Music 1, starting today.

The new radio stations Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country will be available in 165 countries.

Apple Music Hits will feature songs from the '80s, '90s and 2000's, whilst Apple Music Country showcases the country music.

The new stations will be hosted by an array of radio presenters and feature programming from guests including Meghan Trainor.

Apple Music 1 is led by cornerstone presenters Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and others.

