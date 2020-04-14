US Markets
AAPL

Apple launches tool to track people movement to curb virus spread

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has released a tool based on Apple Maps that will help governments fight the spread of coronavirus by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit.

April 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O said on Tuesday it has released a tool based on Apple Maps that will help governments fight the spread of coronavirus by showing the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit.

Maps does not associate mobility data with a user's Apple ID, and Apple does not keep a history of where a user has been, it added. (https://apple.co/2XAb1NZ)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular