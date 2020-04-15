Apple Launches Second- Generation iPhone SE

With demand for high-end phones potentially muted by a global recession, the new less costly iPhone could play a bigger role than previously imagined.

Apple on Wednesday announced the second-generation iPhone SE, an update to the company’s entry-level smartphone line.

The debut had been widely anticipated, and to be clear, this is simply an appetizer ahead of the main meal: the launch of the first 5G iPhones later this year. But in the current environment, with the demand environment for high-end phones potentially muted by a global recession, the new less costly iPhone could play a bigger role than previously imagined.

Apple (ticker: AAPL) will start taking preorders on the new phone on Friday, with availability a week later in the U.S. and 40 other countries. The new iPhone SE comes in black, white, and red, and will be offered with 64 gigabytes, 128 GB, or 256 GB of memory. The base model is priced at $399.

The new SE features a 4.7-inch Retina display, the Apple-designed A13 Bionic processor, which is also used in the iPhone 11, an updated 12-megapixel camera, and touch ID for what Apple called “industry-leading security.”

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of world-wide marketing, said in a statement.

Apple shares were down 1.5%, to $282.93 on Wednesday afternoon.

