Apple Launches Premium Apple Watch Ultra

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday launched the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra, a premium, flagship smartwatch priced at $799.

Apple claims that Apple Watch Ultra is built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. Apple Watch Ultra features a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal. Apple Watch Ultra touts a battery life of up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. The display has sapphire crystal as well as 2,000 nits of brightness.

Apple Watch Ultra is available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, September 23.

"Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments — it's the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer. "Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration."

The watch features a new Action button in high-contrast international orange is easily customized for instant access to a variety of features, including Workouts, Compass Waypoints, Backtrack, and more.

Apple also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 8, which now features new cycle tracking features, including ovulation. An updated gyroscope and accelerometer to improve crash detection. The Series 8 will be available for $399 for GPS and $499 with cellular. Apple Watch SE is priced at $249 with GPS and $299 with cellular.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE are available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

