Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 17, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Adds details on products

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday unveiled new MacBooks powered with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips made in-house, in a surprise announcement ahead of its traditional launch event.

The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available beginning Jan. 24. Apple however did not provide pricing information for the laptops.

The new MacBook Pro's performance is six-times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro, according to Apple.

The company traditionally has four launch events in a year, with the first spring event scheduled in March, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu))

