Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch

January 17, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday launched its latest MacBook Pro and new Mac mini with faster in-house made chips.

The rare announcement comes months ahead of the company's traditional spring event, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
