Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday launched its latest MacBook Pro and new Mac mini with faster in-house made chips.

The rare announcement comes months ahead of the company's traditional spring event, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.

