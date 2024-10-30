Apple Launches New MacBook Pro Powered By Next-gen M4 Chips

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) has launched its new MacBook Pros, powered by the next-gen M4 series chips — M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are being updated to the M4 line of processors, which now includes the new M4 Pro chip. The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro is also getting a small design upgrade in the form of an extra USB-C / Thunderbolt 4 port on the right-hand side and a space black option.

The 14- and 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max offer Thunderbolt 5 for faster transfer speeds and advanced connectivity. All models include a Liquid Retina XDR display that gets even better with an all-new nano-texture display option and up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, along with up to 24 hours of battery life.

The new MacBook Pro is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning November 8.

Like previous models, the M4 Pro-equipped laptops will start at $1,999 for the 14-inch and $2,499 for the 16-inch, but both are getting an upgrade from 18GB of base RAM to 24GB.

The basic 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro still starts at $1,599, but that model now starts with 16GB of RAM instead of just 8GB.

"MacBook Pro is an incredibly powerful tool that millions of people use to do their life's best work, and today we're making it even better," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "With the powerful M4 family of chips, and packed with pro features like Thunderbolt 5, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, an all-new nano-texture display option, and Apple Intelligence, the new MacBook Pro continues to be, by far, the world's best pro laptop."

