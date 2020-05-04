Apple launches new MacBook Pro

May 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Monday launched a new version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop with double the storage compared to its previous generation models as well as a faster 10th-generation processor, the company said.

Apple said its new lineup of MacBook Pro was available to order and was priced at $1,299, while its education-focused model was priced at $1,199.

