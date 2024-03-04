Apple Launches Latest Version Of MacBook Air With M3 Chip

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has launched the latest versions of its popular MacBook Air laptops, which feature the latest M3 chip.

The M3 chip was previously exclusive to the more powerful MacBook Pro line and the newest iMac models, but has now been incorporated into the new MacBook Air models.

This integration has resulted in a significant performance boost of up to 60% when compared to the M1 chip model and up to 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Air laptops have undergone several upgrades, including improved 1080p webcams, faster Wi-Fi networks, and a battery life of up to 18 hours while maintaining the same design as previous models.

The M3 chip enables users to connect up to two external displays, which is a notable enhancement from earlier versions that supported only one screen.

Apple's announcement is a testament to its heightened focus on artificial intelligence marketing. Benchmark tests reveal that the M3 chip outperforms its predecessor, with a performance boost of approximately 17% in single-core tasks and 21% in multi-core tasks, as well as a 15% improvement in GPU performance compared to the M2.

The new MacBook Air model also boasts enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities, supporting Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity speeds.

The 13-inch MacBook Air is priced starting at $1,099, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299, and both are available for pre-order, with in-store availability commencing on March 8.

It is essential to note that the laptops come with varying power adapters; the upgraded versions include a 70W adapter in the package, while the base model includes a 30W USB-C power adapter with the option to upgrade to a 35W dual-port adapter or a 70W adapter for an additional $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.