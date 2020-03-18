Apple Launches iPad Pro With 3D Scanning Tech

Not one to rest on its laurels, even amid a pandemic, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) launched a new iPad Pro Wednesday that has 3D scanning technology built-in.

Billed as the iPhone maker's most advanced iPad Pro, the tablet runs on Apple's A12Z Bionic chip and claims to be faster and more powerful than the majority of Windows PC laptops on the market. It's also equipped with an ultrawide camera, studio-quality mics, and a LiDAR scanner that will enable users to measure the distance to surrounding objects, making it quicker to automatically calculate a person's height and measure objects.

IMAGE SOURCE: APPLE.

Apple said the technology will result in a whole new class of augmented reality experiences. Apple also launched a new keyboard that has a built-in trackpad, similar to what is found on laptops.

The iPad Pro will come in an 11-inch model and 12.9-inch model and will begin shipping next week. The iPad Pro 11-inch starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch model is priced beginning at $999. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro will be available in May and sell for $299 and $349 respectively, depending on the iPad size. "The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing in a press release announcing the new iPad.

Apple typically holds a spring event where it unveils new iPads. But with the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly spreading in the U.S. and around the globe, it settled on a press release instead. The timing of the announcement may seem suspect given the crisis but with more companies mandating employees work from home, there could be demand for the new iPad Pro.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.