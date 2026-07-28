Markets
AAPL

Apple Launches Apple Upgrade Device Leasing Program In U.S.

July 28, 2026 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday launched Apple Upgrade, a new device leasing program in partnership with payment provider Klarna for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac and iPad purchases in the United States.

The program is available online, through the Apple Store app and at Apple Store retail locations, offering 12- or 24-month leases for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 24- or 36-month leases for Mac and iPad.

Monthly lease prices start at $17.99 for iPhone, $11.99 for Apple Watch, $24.99 for Mac and $11.99 for iPad. Customers can reduce their monthly payments by trading in an eligible device through Apple Trade In and can earn 3% Daily Cash back on lease payments made with Apple Card.

At the end of the lease term, customers can upgrade to a new device, purchase the leased device with a one-time payment, or return it and exit the program.

With the launch of Apple Upgrade, Apple will discontinue the iPhone Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments in the United States. Existing iPhone Upgrade Program customers will be able to switch to Apple Upgrade, finance purchases through Apple Card Monthly Installments, purchase devices outright or use carrier financing, if eligible.

The company said the application process, handled by Klarna, includes a soft credit inquiry that does not affect applicants' credit scores, with approvals available within minutes online or in stores.

Apple shares were nearly 1% up in pre-market trading after closing at $336.91 on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.