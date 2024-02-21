News & Insights

Apple Launches Apple Sports App For Real-Time Sports Updates

February 21, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Technology giant Apple Inc. (AAPL), Wednesday introduced Apple Sports app for iPhone users to provide real-time sports updates such as scores and stats.

The free app would avail customers of play-by-play information, lineup details, team stats, and live betting odds of their favorite teams, tournaments and leagues.

Presently, Apple Sports app is available for download in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, in English, French, and Spanish languages for iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.

In the pre-market activity, Apple's stock is trading at $181.71, up 0.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

