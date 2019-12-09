Apple lands first Golden Globe nominations for 'Morning Show'

US Markets

Apple Inc's television news drama "The Morning Show" scored three Golden Globe nominations on Monday, putting the iPhone maker in the running for its first major Hollywood awards.

"The Morning Show," which streams on the Apple TV+ subscription service that debuted in November, was nominated for best television drama. Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were named in the best dramatic actress category.

The Golden Globe winners, determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.

Netflix Inc NFLX.O topped the TV nominations with 17 in total for series including "The Crown" and "Unbelievable."

The movie nominations also were led by Netflix. Drama "Marriage Story" landed a leading six nominations followed by "The Irishman" with six.

