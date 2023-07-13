Apple Just Hit a $3 Trillion Market Cap. Here's Why It Could Get Even Bigger.

Every time Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has hit a major milestone -- such as a $500 billion market cap, $1 trillion market cap, etc., many investors make the mistake of thinking the company has become too big to continue to produce market-beating returns. And every time, those investors are proven wrong. Here's why the same thing could happen now that Apple has become the first $3 trillion company in the market.

