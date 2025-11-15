Apple Just Hit a $4 Trillion Milestone: Do Experts Think It’s Time To Buy?

Apple (AAPL) is one of the most well-respected companies in the tech space. The company hit a notable milestone in October, becoming the third company to ever surpass a $4 trillion market capitalization, according to NBC. Despite its size, Apple stock has lagged behind other tech behemoths, specifically Nvidia and Microsoft, as it has enjoyed a 12% rise in price in 2025 compared with Nvidia’s 36% rise and Microsoft’s 21% jump as of Nov. 14.

With Apple hitting the record, retail investors may be wondering whether now is the right time to buy stock or whether it’s wise to patiently wait for a better opportunity to purchase. Here’s what to consider for investors on the fence about purchasing Apple stock.

Apple’s Headwinds

Growth is a key indicator that analysts watch to determine growth opportunities for a company. Although Apple has had a modest increase in stock price this year, it could be better. The perceived lack of a long-term plan with artificial intelligence (AI) holds it back somewhat, according to NBC.

Less-than-stellar iPhone sales are another drag on Apple’s performance.

“Apple’s modest growth is due to slowing iPhone sales — particularly in China, a lagging AI strategy compared to its competitors, increased scrutiny of its business model by regulators, tariffs, market saturation, and a lack of revolutionary innovation compelling consumers to upgrade,” said Stephen Callahan, trading behavior analyst at Firstrade Securities.

Understandably, this may make some investors hesitant to invest in Apple stock.

Now May Be a Good Opportunity To Buy Apple

The timing of purchasing any stock typically depends on the investor’s appetite for risk and their timeline. That being said, there are some reasons to consider an investment in Apple.

For one, The Motley Fool noted that sales for the new iPhone 17 have been strong. Moreover, Apple has a strong balance sheet, making it a highly attractive investment opportunity.

“Factors saying it’s a good time to buy include the current iPhone 17 and the upcoming iPhone 18 being expected to drive strong demand and revenue growth in the coming quarters. The company has great financials, including strong free cash flow, which some analysts believe makes the stock undervalued,” Callahan said.

Such variables make Apple compelling to analysts monitoring the stock. “Several analysts maintain ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ ratings, with high price targets in the next 12 months,” Callahan said.

If accurate, investors getting in now could see a nice return.

A Key Tailwind Supporting Future Growth

Apple relies heavily on iPhone sales for a significant portion of its income. Beyond those sales, Apple has a key tailwind favorably impacting future growth.

Rather than focusing entirely on hardware sales, Apple is shifting its focus to service businesses that generate recurring income, such as iCloud, Apple TV+ and Apple Pay, which can help improve margins. “Out of Apple’s potential tailwinds, the growing services business and new product lines are considered to have the most significant upside potential for investors,” Callahan said.

Market Conditions To Monitor

Apple is a company that depends heavily on consumer spending. Slower consumer demand could impact upgrade cycles, as Americans facing economic uncertainty may be less willing to upgrade their devices.

“Apple’s business model is heavily reliant on consumers’ willingness to upgrade their devices regularly. While Apple’s strong brand loyalty and focus on high-income consumers might provide some resilience, it is not immune to significant economic headwinds that could pressure demand and margins in the months ahead,” Callahan said.

If economic headwinds persist, that could impact Apple, making it a less attractive investment.

Apple reaching a $4 trillion market value is a testament to its global dominance and resilience. Patience and perspective are key for investors contemplating whether or not it can be a cornerstone of their portfolio.

