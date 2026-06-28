Apple Just Handed These 4 Memory Stocks Their Best News of the Year

When Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) signals it may have to raise prices because memory costs are rising, the market pays attention. For investors already holding Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: STX), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), and Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK), that warning isn't a red flag—it's confirmation of pricing power.

Growth Investor's Louis Navellier sees all four names as direct beneficiaries of the same structural shortage, with one clear leader at the top of the stack.

When Pricing Power Meets a 2-Year Backlog

The setup for Micron is straightforward: data centers want the fastest memory chips available, Micron makes them, and demand is running well ahead of supply. That's why analysts—who have historically lagged on this stock—keep revising estimates upward, and why the order backlog tells a more compelling story than the revenue line alone.

Navellier calls Micron something close to a monopoly in the data center memory segment. Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF) competes on volume, but for hyperscalers building out AI infrastructure, Micron's high-bandwidth memory is the preferred choice.

That preference translates directly into operating margins. When you have pricing power in a supply-constrained market, margins expand—and Micron's have.

He ranks Micron at the top of his eight-factor fundamental model, which weighs sales growth, margin expansion, earnings stability, analyst revisions, and surprise history. Recent upward revisions across the analyst community, he notes, are a reliable signal of what's coming. Micron's last earnings report blew past expectations, and Navellier sees that pattern continuing—particularly given that analysts in this space are notoriously conservative, penalized more for overestimating than for being late.

The order backlog, extending roughly two to three years out, driven by data center construction, is why he isn't treating this as a late-cycle trade. More than half of U.S. construction activity is currently tied to data center builds, and whoever has the chips has the leverage.

The Reliability Play in an Unreliable Market

Not every data center storage decision comes down to the fastest chip. Reliability matters enormously—downtime in a hyperscale facility is catastrophic—and that's where Seagate has built its reputation over decades of enterprise deployments.

Navellier calls Seagate his favorite solid-state name in the group. Its data center business is accelerating as the transition from spinning hard drives to solid-state drives continues across enterprise deployments, and the company's reputation for bulletproof performance has made it a preferred vendor for operators who can't afford failure.

That brand equity is doing real work in a market where procurement decisions are increasingly driven by reliability track records, not just spec sheets.

Revenue and earnings growth have been strong, and Seagate scores well on his fundamental model—though at a higher multiple than Micron. That premium doesn't concern him. Storage has historically demanded a higher valuation than DRAM, and Seagate's market share position and switching costs justify the spread. His posture: ride it as long as the fundamentals hold.

Western Digital and Sandisk: Strong Names, Slightly Lower Scores

Western Digital and Sandisk both have meaningful exposure to the same AI storage surge. Navellier is careful not to dismiss either—comparing them unfavorably to Micron and Seagate, he says, is like being asked to pick a favorite child.

If pressed, he leans toward Sandisk over Western Digital on the basis of analyst revision momentum, earnings surprise history, and margin expansion trajectory. But both names score well on his model; they simply score below the top two. The demand environment is strong enough that all four can win simultaneously—the distinction comes down to who captures the most orders when speed and reliability are the deciding factors.

How to Think About Entry After a Monster Run

All four stocks have posted extraordinary gains. That makes entry feel uncomfortable, and Navellier acknowledges it. His approach: put them on an alert list and buy into daily pullbacks rather than chasing strength. The memory sector's natural oscillation means stocks that run 12% will typically give back 3-4% before the next leg—and those brief windows are where he builds or adds positions.

For investors already in these names, the calculus is different. Navellier's rule for his own portfolio is simple: if a stock still scores well on fundamentals—strong sales, expanding margins, positive revisions, solid surprise history—the size of the gain isn't a reason to sell. The stocks that have run 100%, 500%, or more in his portfolio are still there because the underlying businesses haven't deteriorated. The gain is a feature, not a warning sign.

The broader backdrop supports staying engaged. Data center construction is ongoing, AI compute demand continues growing, and the memory shortage driving Apple's pricing warning isn't a quarterly blip. The bottleneck that's making iPhones more expensive is the same bottleneck that's making these four stocks very difficult to bet against.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.