Apple Just Delivered Great News For This Market-Crushing AI Stock

Key Points

Apple blew past estimates in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, driven by strong iPhone sales.

CEO Tim Cook said that rising memory prices would weigh on gross margins in Q2 and increase from there.

Micron is a major memory supplier for Apple and is likely to benefit from strong iPhone sale.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) turned in a blockbuster quarter on Thursday, featuring record-breaking iPhone sales in the key holiday quarter.

The company topped estimates on the top and bottom lines in the quarter, as revenue jumped 16% to $143.8 billion with iPhone sales up 23% to $85.3 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Profits also grew by a similar percentage, showing the company executing across the business.

When Apple grows, it impacts a number of companies downstream, those who supply chips for its smartphones and other devices, and one category got an unusual amount of attention on theearnings call That was memory chips, which are undergoing a supply crunch due to soaring demand for AI applications, and that's sending prices skyrocketing.

In fact, the first question that Apple received on theearnings callwas about inflation in memory. CEO Tim Cook said that memory constraints had little impact on first-quarter results, but he sees it becoming more of a headwind on second-quarter gross margin. He added, "Beyond Q2, we do continue to see market pricing for memory increasing significantly."

Why that's great news for Micron

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the three large memory chip producers in the world, along with Samsung and SK Hynix, and it's the only one from the U.S.

Micron has become a key supplier for Apple as it prioritizes production in the U.S., noting that it sourced 20 billion chips from the U.S. in 2025.

The memory chip-maker has posted breakout results in recent quarters, and the stock has soared as prices ramp up in the memory sector, benefiting from increasing demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in data centers for AI applications. The sharp increase in iPhone sales should only exacerbate the shortage of memory chips, pushing prices up further.

Cook's statement above indicates that prices will move higher through the spring and summer, and Intel reported similar supply constraints from memory in its recent earnings report.

Is Micron a buy?

The memory sector is notoriously cyclical, but the impact of AI could be rewriting the rules and seems to have created a supercycle for companies like Micron. Its earnings per share guidance for its fiscal second quarter was nearly double what analysts had projected, and the commentary from Apple shows that the analysts are still likely underestimating earnings growth.

Because of that cyclicality, Micron looks dirt cheap on a forward basis, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 13 based on fiscal 2026 estimates, and analysts now expect revenue to double this year.

Micron management has called for AI tailwinds to continue through at least 2028, so the stock could still go a lot higher. As the supply demand dynamics get more favorable, Micron remains a strong buy.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.