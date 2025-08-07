Apple Jumps 5.1% After $100 Billion U.S. Manufacturing Pledge

Apple Inc.'s AAPL shares soared 5.1% on Aug. 6, 2025, marking one of the most notable gains among major tech companies and driving a broader market rally. The sharp uptick came after a White House official revealed that the tech giant plans to commit $100 billion toward U.S. manufacturing investments over the next four years. This announcement fueled investor optimism not just about Apple’s long-term domestic strategy, but also about the potential macroeconomic benefits tied to increased high-tech manufacturing within the United States.

According to the official statement, Apple’s multiyear pledge will focus on building and expanding semiconductor fabrication facilities, advanced assembly plants and AI hardware R&D hubs in key states including Texas, Arizona and North Carolina. The news sparked an immediate rally in Apple’s shares, with trading volumes spiking and the stock reaching its highest level in nearly two months. The announcement resonated positively with investors, who have been watching for signals that Apple is positioning itself to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, especially amid ongoing global tensions and tariff threats.

Beyond Apple, the announcement cast a halo on other semiconductor and manufacturing names, many of which rose on cue. Apple’s strength helped lift the tech-focused benchmark index, the Nasdaq Composite, more than 1% on the day. The timing of the announcement also provided a psychological boost to a market that had recently been jittery over slowing economic data and speculation about future interest rate moves by the Fed.

Apple is part of the Zacks Computer – Micro Computers industry and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past year, AAPL has remained virtually unchanged compared to its Zacks Peer Group, which has advanced 27.5%. Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and HP Inc. HPQ, two of its competitors from the same space, have advanced 40.1% and receded 24.2%, respectively, in the same period. Dell also has a #3, and HP carries a #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

The $100 billion pledge could act as a catalyst for broader industrial resurgence, potentially influencing other tech giants to follow suit and realign parts of their supply chains within U.S. borders. For Apple, the move also serves to bolster its domestic image ahead of a contentious election year, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to U.S. job creation and innovation.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.