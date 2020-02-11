Apple Is Really a Luxury-Goods Stock, Analyst Says. That Makes It Worth More.

Comparing apples to oranges is a dangerous game, but that is what Wall Street may be doing with Apple stock.

Some analysts who track Apple have said the stock is overvalued, but Amit Daryanani, an analyst at Evercore, doesn’t agree. He says the stock (ticker: AAPL) is selling for less than it should because of the challenge of categorizing it correctly when forecasting its performance. Rather than grouping Apple with technology companies, he says, it makes more sense to value it in as a consumer-goods or luxury-goods company.

In a research note last week, Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and $365 price target for the stock. He valued the company by estimating that the services business is worth 8.5 times revenue, wearables such as the Apple Watch are worth 4.5 times, and other hardware is worth 3.0 times. Under an “upside scenario, ” he said, the stock could be worth $415, assuming further hardware growth.

The shares closed Monday at $321.55.

Apple stock rose 86.1% in 2019, bolstered by demand for the iPhone 11 and its growing services business, which includes iCloud, iTunes, the App Store, Apple News, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and Apple TV+. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Apple surpassed expectations by reporting $91.8 billion in revenue, an increase of 9% from the previous year.

Wearables have also been a successful category for the company. The AirPods Pro sold out during the holiday season. Apple sold 30.7 million watches last year, up 36% from 2018 and surpassing the entire Swiss watch industry for the first time.

Categorizing Apple with other large technology companies is problematic because Apple’s business model is weighted toward selling hardware, rather than software, which has high incremental margins, Daryanani said. While the growth in Apple’s services business is making technology comparisons more useful, he believes clustering Apple with consumer and luxury goods makes more sense.

When comparing Apple to five of the largest consumer-goods companies in this way, Daryanani noted that Apple is trading at a 30% discount in terms of enterprise value relative to free cash flow (EV/FCF), and at a a 5% discount based on price/earnings ratios. He said the discounts don’t seem justified because the five other companies—Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), Nestlé (NSRGY), PepsiCo (PEP), and Nike (NKE)—have lower growth expectations, margins, and return on invested capital. If Apple’s EV/FCF rises to the median within the group, Daryanani predicted, Apple will hit $425.

Juxtaposed with seven luxury-goods companies, Apples trades at a 30% discount for EV/FCF and a 20% discount for P/E “despite having better fundamental metrics,” Daryanani wrote. He said Apple shares a “go-to-market and aspirational status” with these companies: Hermès International (HESAY), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY), L’Oréal (LRLCY), EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY), Tiffany Co. (TIF), and Estée Lauder (EL). If Apple’s P/E ratio grows to the median among the group, he expects, the stock will hit $405.

