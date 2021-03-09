Apple Is Killing Off the iMac Pro

As soon as all the existing supplies of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iMac Pro run out, it will be the end of the line for the desktop computer that made its first appearance in 2017 and was once the most powerful computer it made.

Apple has confirmed it is discontinuing the line after the sharp-eyed readers of the Apple news website MacRumors noticed a "while supplies last" tag on the iMac Pro's configuration web page.

Image source: Apple.

The non-Pro iMac has since become Apple's most popular computer and in certain configurations challenged the Pro on performance (and price). Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Apple intended to further update the iMac with a new design as it transitioned away from Intel's processors to its own M1 chips.

As its name suggested, the iMac Pro was not intended for the average consumer, but rather for those needing professional-level video editing, audio processing, and graphics capabilities. But all of that excess processing power came with a hefty starting price of $5,000, which could quickly run to over $10,000.

After its introduction, Apple failed to significantly update any of the Pro's hardware, and now with all the talk of sweeping changes to the base model, the discontinuation of the Pro version is not necessarily surprising. And with a spring event reportedly taking place this month, the tech giant may yet reveal what could become the successor to the iMac Pro.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple, long January 2023 $57 calls on Intel, short January 2023 $57 puts on Intel, and long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.