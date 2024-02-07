News & Insights

Apple is developing foldable clamshell iPhones - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

February 07, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O is building prototypes of at least two iPhones that fold widthwise like a clamshell, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The foldable iPhones are in early development and are not on the company's mass production plans for 2024 or 2025, according to the report.

Apple recently approached at least one manufacturer in Asia for components related to two foldable iPhones of different sizes, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

