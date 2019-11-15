Apple is Banning All Vape Apps from the App Store

181 vape apps were taken off Apple’s AAPL App Store. The apps removed include games and companion products that let users control the lighting and heating of vape pens.

“We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps,” Apple said in a statement to CNBC. “We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and well-being.”

Apple’s decision comes after the CDC found 42 vaping-related deaths and over 2,000 vaping-related illnesses. Vaping has been a growing public concern as more and more people grew sick after using the e-cig devices like Juul. Patients are suffering from the condition EVALI, which stands for e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury.

