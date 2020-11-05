Apple IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Pre-orders Begin Friday - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Thursday that customers could order the new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and smart speaker HomePod mini beginning Friday, November 6.

According to the company, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available in stores and arriving to customers beginning November 13, and HomePod mini will be available beginning Monday, November 16.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will launch in more than 50 countries and regions on November 13.

iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at $1,099.

iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, blue, green, and (PRODUCT) RED starting at $699.

HomePod mini will be available in white and space gray for $99.

