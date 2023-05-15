News & Insights

Apple investigated in France over product obsolescence

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

May 15, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by GV De Clercq for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor has opened a judicial inquiry into planned obsolescence of Apple products, a spokesperson for the prosecutor said on Monday, confirming an AFP report.

"Following a complaint, an investigation was opened in December 2022 into deceptive marketing practices and programmed obsolescence," the spokesperson said, adding that the complaint had been filed by NGO Halte a L'Obsolescence Programmee (HOP).

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by David Goodman)

