Markets
AAPL

Apple Introduces AppleCare One To Protect Upto Three Products In Single Plan For $19.99/Month

July 23, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Wednesday introduced AppleCare One, providing a one-stop service and support to customers from Apple experts across all of the products in their plan for $19.99 per month.

Under this, customers can protect upto three products in one plan, with the option to add more at any time for $5.99 per month for each device.

Moreover, customers can add products they already own that are up to four years old if they are in good condition.

Starting July 24, 2025, customers in the U.S. can sign up for AppleCare One directly on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by visiting their nearest Apple Store.

In the pre-market hours, AAPL is trading at $215.35, up 0.44 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.