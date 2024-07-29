Apple Intelligence Rumored To Be Delayed Until October: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - It has been reported by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg that sources close to Apple have suggested that the launch of Apple Intelligence will be delayed. Instead of the initial September launch, Apple is planning to introduce this feature to users through software updates in October, which is a month later than anticipated.

Apple Intelligence was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and was expected to be a significant feature of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia. Initially, Apple aimed to allow iPhone developers to test certain components of this comprehensive AI feature during a summer beta for iOS 18. However, these features will now be available for preliminary testing in the upcoming iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas.

The decision to delay the rollout of Apple Intelligence was influenced by concerns regarding the stability of its features, and it is now believed that some advanced Siri capabilities will not be included in the delayed release. The complete rollout has been extended to 2025.

Apple Intelligence utilizes generative AI to produce text, images, and other content on demand. It also enhances notification prioritization, features an improved Siri, and provides tools for summarizing content like web pages and voice notes. Additionally, it offers iPhone Mirroring on macOS Sequoia, enabling users to view and interact with their phone's screen on Mac computers.

This report about the delay follows Apple's postponement of three new AI features due to recent tech regulations in the European Union, which require companies to ensure that competing products and services can operate on their devices.

