Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for U.S.-made chips

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 23, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

May 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-billion-dollar deal with chipmaker Broadcom Inc AVGO.O to use chips made in the United States.

Under the multi-year deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components with Apple that will be designed and built in several U.S. facilities, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major factory, Apple said.

