Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for U.S.-made chips

May 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Tuesday said it has entered a multi-billion-dollar deal with chipmaker Broadcom Inc AVGO.O to use chips made in the United States.

Under the multi-year deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components with Apple that will be designed and built in several U.S. facilities, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major factory, Apple said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.