Apple Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $11.25 billion, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $10.04 billion, or $2.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $59.69 billion from $53.81 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $11.25 Bln. vs. $10.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.58 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q3): $59.69 Bln vs. $53.81 Bln last year.

