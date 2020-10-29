Apple Inc. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.67 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $13.69 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $64.70 billion from $64.04 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $12.67 Bln. vs. $13.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $64.70 Bln vs. $64.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.