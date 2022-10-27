Apple Inc. Q4 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20.72 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $20.55 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $90.15 billion from $83.36 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $20.72 Bln. vs. $20.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $90.15 Bln vs. $83.36 Bln last year.

