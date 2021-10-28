Apple Inc. Q4 earnings increase in line with estimate

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $20.55 billion, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $12.67 billion, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $83.36 billion from $64.70 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $20.55 Bln. vs. $12.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $83.36 Bln vs. $64.70 Bln last year.

