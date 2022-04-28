Apple Inc. Q2 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $25.01 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $23.63 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $97.28 billion from $89.58 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $25.01 Bln. vs. $23.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q2): $97.28 Bln vs. $89.58 Bln last year.

