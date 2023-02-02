Apple Inc. Q1 Profit Drops, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.00 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $34.63 billion, or $2.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $117.15 billion from $123.95 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $30.00 Bln. vs. $34.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.88 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $117.15 Bln vs. $123.95 Bln last year.

