Apple Inc. Q1 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $22.24 billion, or $4.99 per share. This compares with $19.97 billion, or $4.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $91.82 billion from $84.31 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $22.24 Bln. vs. $19.97 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.99 vs. $4.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.55 -Revenue (Q1): $91.82 Bln vs. $84.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $63.0 - $67.0 Bln

