Apple Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $23.63 billion, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $11.25 billion, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.6% to $89.58 billion from $58.31 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $23.63 Bln. vs. $11.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q2): $89.58 Bln vs. $58.31 Bln last year.

