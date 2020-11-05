Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.95, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAPL was $114.95, representing a -16.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.98 and a 116.26% increase over the 52 week low of $53.15.

AAPL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). AAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports AAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.54%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAPL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK)

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYW with an increase of 20.4% over the last 100 days. XLK has the highest percent weighting of AAPL at 23.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.