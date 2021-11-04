Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AAPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $151.49, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAPL was $151.49, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.26 and a 34.84% increase over the 52 week low of $112.35.

AAPL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and HP Inc. (HPQ). AAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.62. Zacks Investment Research reports AAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 2.87%, compared to an industry average of 45.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aapl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAPL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK)

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT)

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYW with an increase of 16.2% over the last 100 days. XLK has the highest percent weighting of AAPL at 21.39%.

