Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -73.38% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAPL was $133.94, representing a -7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.09 and a 151.99% increase over the 52 week low of $53.15.

AAPL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). AAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports AAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.41%, compared to an industry average of 26.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAPL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWPP with an increase of 15.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AAPL at 10000%.

