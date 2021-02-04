Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -73.38% decrease from prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of AAPL was $133.94, representing a -7.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.09 and a 151.99% increase over the 52 week low of $53.15.
AAPL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). AAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports AAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.41%, compared to an industry average of 26.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to AAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AAPL as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)
- First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)
- Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
- First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)
- First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DWPP with an increase of 15.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AAPL at 10000%.
