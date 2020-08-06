Dividends
AAPL

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.49% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $440.25, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAPL was $440.25, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $446.55 and a 127.14% increase over the 52 week low of $193.82.

AAPL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL). AAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.15. Zacks Investment Research reports AAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.69%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AAPL as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK)
  • iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
  • Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
  • Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT)
  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYW with an increase of 39.49% over the last 100 days. XLK has the highest percent weighting of AAPL at 23.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular