Apple Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income

October 31, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.736 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $22.956 billion, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Apple Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.982 billion or $1.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $94.930 billion from $89.498 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $14.736 Bln. vs. $22.956 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $94.930 Bln vs. $89.498 Bln last year.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
