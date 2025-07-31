Apple Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $23.434 billion, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $21.448 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $94.036 billion from $85.777 billion last year.

Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.434 Bln. vs. $21.448 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $94.036 Bln vs. $85.777 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.