Apple In Talks With Multiple Lidar Sensor Suppliers For Self-Driving Vehicle : Report

(RTTNews) - Apple is in discussions with multiple suppliers of lidar sensors that will be appropriate for a self-driving vehicle, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The technology giant is in active talks with a number of potential suppliers for the laser-based sensors that allow a car's computer to "see" its surroundings, the report said.

Apple has been working on a driverless vehicle project for several years. Apple is said to have independently developed most of the necessary software and artificial intelligence algorithms needed for the vehicle, but the so-called "Apple Car" is still believed to be years away from a potential release.

Apple had discussions with Hyundai Motor and its Kia Motors subsidiary about manufacturing electric cars, but those talks have broken off, according to media reports earlier this month.

Apple is reportedly looking to outside vendors to supply critical hardware for a planned autonomous vehicle.

The laser sensor technology is used by many top-tier players hoping to commercialize driverless vehicles, including Google parent Alphabet's Waymo unit and General Motors' Cruise division.

